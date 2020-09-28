Best student laptops in South Africa

The best student laptops don’t always have to be the cheapest on the market. While budget laptops tend to be great candidates for students who are trying to be economical, paying a few extra bucks for a couple of extra useful features could be more advantageous. Similarly, while students generally don’t need high-powered laptops, you can never go wrong with having a big more power.

That said, the best laptops for university students do need to fit a few criteria. They, of course, have to be affordable, even though they don’t necessarily have to be cheap. They also need to deliver performance-wise, so they can handle a student’s particular workload as well as streaming and perhaps light gaming post-coursework. And, finally, they must have a great battery life, hopefully enough to last a whole school day on a single charge.

We picked out the best laptops for students 2020 has to offer. Whether you want a go-anywhere model that offers a great price without sacrificing performance, or a heartier device with multimedia editing capabilities, we’ve got something for every need.

The best laptops for students

Acer Swift 3 (2019) MacBook Air 2020 Dell XPS 15 (2020) Asus E410 Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Acer Spin 1

(Image credit: Acer)

3. Acer Swift 3 (2019) An ultrabook experience for under R10,000 CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i3 – i7 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB – 512GB | Display: 13.3" Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS US$999,11 View at Amazon Good price for an ultrabook Very light Good thermal performance Smaller keyboard Below average audio Battery life average

Budget consumers looking for an Ultrabook that delivers great performance at a great, affordable price, you can’t go wrong with the Acer Swift 3 (2019). This 13-inch laptop from Acer is powerful enough for productivity tasks, which makes it a great tool for traveling and working at the same time. However, it can also handle a bit of casual gaming as well as some photo editing, perfect for some post-work computing. It’s far from perfect – that battery could use a boost, the keyboard could be better, and don’t even get us started on the speakers. But, for how much it’s worth, you’re definitely getting a great deal.

Read the full review: Acer Swift 3 (2019)

(Image credit: Apple)

2. MacBook Air 2020 New and improved for 2020 CPU: Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Storage: 256GB – 2TB PCIe-based SSD | Dimensions: 30.41 x 21.24 x 1.61 cm US$899,99 View at Amazon Lower price of entry New 10th generation processors Improved keyboard Screen colors a little muted Battery life only OK Webcam still just 720p

Apple’s thinnest and lightest MacBook is back in 2020 with a vengeance. Not only has it fixed a lot of the complaints with its predecessors – namely, that problematic keyboard is now gone, replaced by a drastically improved keyboard. But it also comes with new and more powerful internal components, even more storage space options, and a lower price of entry. There are a couple of things we’d do better, like the muted screen and the average battery life, but this model of the MacBook Air is better than anything we’ve seen from the line so far. And, it’s definitely among the best student laptops of 2020.

Read the full review: MacBook Air (2020)

(Image credit: Dell)

1. Dell XPS 15 (2020) All-powerful laptop for creative students CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti | RAM: 8GB – 64GB | Screen: 15.6" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit – 15.6" UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflective 500-Nit Display | Storage : 256GB – 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe US$1 729 View at Amazon Amazing speakers Beautiful display Comfy keyboard GTX 1650 Ti is a little weak

The Dell XPS 15 might be a bit pricey for regular students, but it’s easily one of the best laptops for students in the creative field. Combining staggering power in a stylish thin and light chassis, this laptop doesn’t hold back when it comes to internals and features that improve your computing experience overall, whether you’re a film student or a graphic design one. Among those amazing features are a gorgeous bright display with 500 nits of brightness, an extremely comfortable keyboard, impressive speakers, and a terrific trackpad. We’re not saying that this laptop is perfect, but our coveted 5 out of 5 rating should speak for itself.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15

(Image credit: Dell )

5. Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 A step up for Inspiron CPU: 10th Generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) – 15.6-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) Truelife Touch Narrow Border WVA Display with Active Pen support | Storage: Intel Optane Memory H10 32 GB with 512 GB Solid-State Storage – 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD US$649 View at Amazon Competent performance Highly versatile Premium design Quirky display 4K battery drain Bunk speakers

The Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 is a versatile 2-in-1 with a lot going for it under the hood. This premium laptop is more than just about its premium design; it also has high-end internals to compete with the likes of the more powerful Dell XPS 13. Rounding that out is a 4K display, and a clever stylus slot that makes us wonder whether they actually beat Microsoft to the idea. Granted, the display is a bit of a battery drain, and the speakers impressive, but this is still among the best student laptops out there.

Read the full review: Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus E410 Best buy on a shoestring budget CPU: Intel Celeron Processor N4020 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 14" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) | Storage : 128GB SSD NVMe Decent build quality Low price Dull screen Minimal RAM

It's no powerhouse of processing power but instead uses the battery-friendly Intel Celeron processor to handle all the basics, from word processing to email to social media, with ease. The lightweight plastic body shell feels surprisingly sturdy and durable, and the low weight -just 1.3kg- makes it easy to lug this everywhere you go, across campus and beyond. We also like the compact and lightweight power supply, something often overlooked which adds to bulk and weight.

At this price there are some compromises obviously: the 14-inch screen could be brighter and 4GB of RAM is minimal, but we don't find either of those a deal breaker. Instead we find the E410 a very well thought out entry-level laptop with 128GB SDD drive, the latest Wi-Fi 6 and very decent build quality for a fantastic price of R5000 (£228).

Read the full review: Asus E410

Acer Spin 1 in tent mode (Image credit: Acer)

6. Acer Spin 1 SP111-33 Compact and affordable CPU: Intel Celeron - Pentium | Graphics: Intel UHD 600 Graphics | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 11" HD (1366 x 768) IPS touchscreen | Storage: 256GB SSD US$243 View at Amazon Small footprint Low price Weak processor Tiny screen

With its entry-level Celeron processor it's underpowered for editing complex multimedia or playing any modern games, but it's more than up to the task of working on large, complex documents, playing music and videos and organising your social media. It's also light, compact, and tough so it's perfect for lugging around all day in your backpack. The tiny 11-inch screen means you should budget for a full-size monitor add-on but, obviously, you're trading off screen size and processing power against the low price.

Bill Thomas, Michelle Rae Uy and Gabe Carey have also contributed to this article.