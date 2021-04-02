Wild: Sony's MLB The Show 21 coming to Xbox Game Pass, includes Xbox Series X version

We've known for some time that MLB The Show 21, the next installment in the yearly MLB The Show baseball game franchise, would be coming to Xbox consoles in addition to PlayStation.

Today, that story gets even wilder and more joyous for baseball fans. Microsoft announced this morning that MLB The Show 21 will launch in Xbox Game Pass when it is released on April 20, 2021. The Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X versions are all included.

Additionally, any Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play MLB The Show 21 on the go through Xbox Cloud Gaming. MLB The Show 21 is $70 to purchase on Xbox and PlayStation, if you forego the Xbox Game Pass route.

Watch this trailer for a wild introduction

MLB The Show is developed by Sony San Diego Studio, one of the 13 studios that make up Sony Worldwide Studios. If you'd like a bit of whiplash, you can watch the official trailer for the game below, which includes the PlayStation Studios logo right after the Xbox introduction.

MLB The Show 21 is currently set to be available on April 20. It's up for preorder on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.