MIUI 13 release date, features and compatible Xiaomi phones

If you own a Xiaomi phone, you likely use MIUI - it's the company's Android overlay that changes the software's appearance and adds a few new features. MIUI 13 is the next version, and rumors abound that it's coming pretty soon.

Currently, the company's newest phones like the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Ultra use MIUI 12; launched in May 2020, its new features included an app drawer, improved dark mode and an Ultra Battery Saver Mode, amongst other things, so it was a fairly big improvement.

We're hoping MIUI 13 brings even more changes that make Xiaomi phones even better. We don't have any official word on when it will come, or what it will bring, but there are quite a few leaks surrounding it, so we've got a growing picture.

It's likely to be based on Android 11, so that Android update's feature set will likely be used here too.

This article will be updated when anything official gets confirmed, but until then, here's what you need to know.

MIUI 13 looks likely to get unveiled in May or June. MIUI 12 was first shown off in May 2020, and lots of brands follow yearly release schedules for their software updates, but insiders suggest differently.

According to GizChina, MIUI 13 is set to be unveiled on June 25, though the site says that's for a China-only launch that'll be followed by a global one later.

As with all software updates, MIUI 13 will likely be available on newer flagships first, and will probably roll out to older or lower-end devices over time. However according to a leaked compatibility list, loads of Xiaomi phones will eventually get the update.

MIUI 13 compatibility list

One big leak has provided a list of Xiaomi phones that are said to get MIUI 13 eventually, according to NotebookCheck.

The list is very long, and includes lots of phones that only got limited releases or didn't go on sale in the west, as well as different variants of phones. The most important devices you need to know are listed below.

Notably missing from the list is the Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi Mix 3 5G and Redmi Note 8T, as well as a few of the other members of the Mi 9 family.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T (Image credit: Future)

MIUI 13 features

There haven't been too many MIUI 13 feature leaks, so we're still in the dark on what the update will bring.

One possible feature is Memory Expansion, as reported by GizChina - this would let the phone temporarily use storage as a way to boost RAM. Such a feature would be great for low-RAM phones, giving them more versatility for intensive processes like gaming or rendering videos.

A change that hasn't been expected, but has been rumored, is new Live Backgrounds and themes. With MIUI 12 the company introduced its well-received Mars theme, so you can use moving pictures of the red planet as your background (see the header image of this article for an example).

People are expecting some design changes with MIUI 13, so maybe a new astronomical body could be an option, or possibly a different design entirely.

Other than that, we haven't heard of any possible MIUI 13 upcoming features, but stay tuned and when more are leaked (or confirmed) we'll update this article.