One of Windows 10’s best features is getting even better

One of Windows 10’s most useful tools, the Your Phone app, is getting some big improvements that will make it even better, as it will soon allow you to change the settings of your phone via Windows 10.

Microsoft’s Your Phone app is an useful utility that lets you connect your smartphone with your Windows 10 device, and by doing so it saves you from picking up your Android device repeatedly to check messages, alerts or even to make or receive calls.

Thanks to constant updates and improvements, Your Phone app has become an extremely useful tool in Windows 10. And, while some important features are limited to flagship Samsung devices, the app will soon let you control the phones’ settings in real-time.

According to ALumia, the next release of Your Phone app will bring a new feature called "Indicator management" that Microsoft has been working on and testing for some time.

Once the feature is rolled out to everyone, users will see a set of four new buttons that will let users toggle settings like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Audio player and Do Not Disturb via Windows 10.

Getting better

Until now, Your Phone users were able to see information like cellular connectivity, Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as access your phones images, see and respond to messages and even answer or decline calls.

However, you were not able to change your phones settings via Your Phone. That appears to be changing soon.

The new update is a part of the v1.21012.195.0+ update and since it's being rolled out in a phased manner, there's a chance that you might not see this on the Your Phone application right away.

In a related piece of news, LG had come up with its own version of Your Phone app to connect and control LG phones using Windows 10 devices. Although this app is still in its beta phase, and we couldn’t get it working when we tried it last, it's a rebranded Dell Mobile Connect application.

That said, Your Phone application comes natively installed on all Windows 10 devices and is constantly adding new features. It also allows users to launch and use Android applications installed on your phone within Windows 10. However, as mentioned above, this feature is limited to a handful of Samsung devices. The day this feature is available on phones from other companies, Your Phone app stands to become an irreplaceable application.