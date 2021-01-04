Microsoft wants to unite all its email programs into 'One Outlook'

Microsoft is in the process of developing a single version of Outlook for Windows and Mac that will also replace the default Mail and Calendar apps on Windows 10.

According to Windows Central, the new client is codenamed Monarch and its user interface is based on the Outlook Web app that can currently be accessed from a web browser.

Project Monarch is the final goal of Microsoft's “One Outlook” vision which the company detailed last year. As part of this vision, the software giant will build a single Outlook client that works across PC, Mac and the web in order to replace its existing Outlook clients for desktop including Outlook Web, Outlook (Win32) for Windows, Outlook for Mac and Mail and Calendar on Windows 10.

We've put together a list of the best email services around

These are the best cloud storage services on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best SMB software

When completed, Monarch will deliver a single Outlook product that has the same user experience and codebase regardless of whether it's running on Windows, Mac or the web.

One Outlook

In addition to being compatible with multiple operating systems, Monarch will also have a much smaller footprint and be accessible to both free Outlook users as well as commercial business customers.

Microsoft's new Outlook client will feature native OS integration as well as support for offline storage, share targets, notifications and more. The company is also working to ensure Monarch feels native to the operating system its running on while remaining universal across platforms.

The new Monarch client will enter preview towards the end of this year and Microsoft plans to replace Windows 10's Mail and Calendar apps with it in 2022. The legacy Win32 Outlook client will also be replaced but this will take some time as it is quite large.

You can get an idea for how the Monarch client will feel and operate when it's released now by testing out the current Outlook Web app via your browser.

We've also highlighted all of the gear you'll need to work from home successfully

Via Windows Central