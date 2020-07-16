Microsoft to launch two Surface products in SA

After much anticipation since the first announcement that the Surface range would be available in South Africa, Microsoft have revealed which two products from this range will be on sale from the end of July.

The Surface Laptop 3 and the Surface Pro 7 all-in-one laptop-to-tablet will be on shelves from July 29 at Incredible Connection and Vodacom.

The Pro 7 and Surface 3 are great additions to the laptop and tablet offerings in the country, giving consumers another major player to consider alongside Apple and Samsung.

Specs

Surface Laptop 3

The Surface Laptop 3 is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional. With new colour options, metal finishes and its thin, seemingly weightless body, the Surface Laptop 3 is something worth looking forward to.

It will be available in two sizes, a 13.5-inch and 15-inch. It boasts a vibrant PixelSense™ Display touchscreen, increased speed and performance with the latest 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processor, up to 11.5 hours battery life2 and Instant On. The Surface Laptop 3 15-inch is powered by the AMD Ryzen™ Surface Edition processor.

It operates on Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro, depending on whether you're looking for casual or commercial use.

Surface Pro 7

The Surface Pro 7 is a great combination of tablet and laptop for those on the go who want great performance and versatility.

It has Microsoft's iconic 2-in-1 design and is powered by a 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processor. The fast charging, all-day battery1 means you don't have to hang around for a charge or risk losing power mid-project. It is equipped for connectivity on-the-go with both a USB-C™ and USB-A port.

It also runs Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro, depending on your purpose.







Price

The recommended retail price for the two products are:

The Surface Laptop 3 starts at R22 999 and the Surface Pro 7 at R17 999.

This puts the Surface 3 just below its Apple equivalent, making it a good competitor for those who don't want to use a Mac but like a similar feel.

The Surface Pro 7 is also only slightly less than the Pro tablet from Apple, but arguably has more functionality as it has been designed as a hybrid rather than a straight tablet.



