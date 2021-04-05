Microsoft Teams will be able to run more smoothly on your old slow PC

Microsoft is working on more bandwidth management and control features in Microsoft Teams that should help users with slower connections and devices.

According to a recent entry in the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the new Roaming bandwidth control feature will add new functionality to the video conferencing platform to enable admins to specify dynamic bandwidth policies depending on the geographic location of the participants.

Remote collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams have become the de facto means of communication for dispersed teams especially in the post pandemic remote-first work environment. The feature will be a great addition for teams that have members in environments with limited bandwidth.

Improved connectivity

According to Microsoft, the new bandwidth control feature will put more bandwidth control features at the disposal of admins. They’ll, for instance, be able to relax bandwidth restrictions when the user is in a bandwidth constrained location.

Notably Microsoft Teams is also working on another feature to further enable users to better manage their bandwidth when they tune into a Microsoft Teams session from slower connections.

The Low Data mode for Microsoft Teams feature announced in March will allow users to earmark the amount of data that’s used for a Team’s session to ensure they don’t choke the network or rake up a huge bill while roaming.

It’s reported that while the Low Data Mode will be rolled out anytime now, the Roaming bandwidth control feature will be rolled out next month in May 2021 and will be available in both the Teams desktop and web client.

Via: MSPowerUser