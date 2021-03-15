Microsoft Teams down: Here's why you can't log on to your video calls right now

Top videoconferencing tool Microsoft Teams is down for users across the world.

The online collaboration platform started suffering issues around 3:30PM ET, with Microsoft quickly confirming there were issues with the service worldwide.

The outage comes as Microsoft appears to be suffering a major outage across a number of its services, with the likes of Xbox Live, Office 365 and Azure also down.

Microsoft Teams not working

Downdetector.co.uk shows that users across the world are currently facing issues with Microsoft Teams, with the US and UK particularly affected.

In a tweet on its Microsoft 365 status account, the company confirmed that it was, "investigating an issue for access to multiple M365 services."

Microsoft claimed that the outage was due to an issue concerning, "a recent change to an authentication system". It planned a rollout swiftly, however this process took longer than expected, and at the time of writing, the service is still down for many users.

Over 100 million users have registered Microsoft Teams accounts, with the service enjoying a huge burst in popularity due to the coronavirus-related lockdown.

This would be the first major outage suffered by Microsoft Teams, and comes as many users in the US were logging on for the afternoon work shift, and Australians are logging on for the new work day.

This story is developing, and we'll add more detail as it arrives....