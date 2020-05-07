Microsoft Surface to launch in South Africa

Microsoft has announced its Surface devices will soon be available in South Africa.

In a statement regarding the new Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds, the company announced the devices will be available in the country by the end of 2020.

However, they did not give any specific date.

“To help better address the global demand we are seeing for Surface, we are excited to share that we will bring Surface to Mexico and South Africa later this year,” said Microsoft’s Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer for Windows and Devices, and Robin Seiler, Corporate Vice President for Devices.

Since last year, Microsoft have been hinting at this possibility, without explicitly stating when it may come true.

The Microsoft Surface range includes laptops, tablets, headphones and earbuds along with a host of accessories, all with built with Windows 10 and Microsoft 365.