Microsoft Surface Go 2 is coming to South Africa: Price, availability

Microsoft are slowly bringing more Surface products to the country. South Africans will soon be able to get their hands on the Surface Go 2, the two-in-one laptop/tablet that is powerful and portable.

While the company brought out its latest full spec laptop, the Surface Laptop 3 first, this two-in-one device fits nicely into a niche part of the market underserved in South Africa.

Many of us own heavier, bulkier devices which we only use for work and watching Netflix. The laptops we own are being severely underutilized, so simplifying to something strong but small is a good option for those who don't need to run heavy programmes.

Harking back to the era of netbooks, this hybrid doesn't skimp on power for space so you get everything you need to work and be entertained without lugging around a full 15-inch device.

Specs

Surface Go 2 has a thin, lightweight design, and offers a 10.5 inch edge-to-edge PixelSense display, dual Studio Mics, a 5MP front-facing camera and fast performance with Intel processors.

You can connect anywhere with the built-in WiFi. This makes it perfect for the new digital nomad landscape many find themselves in. Work from your office, your couch, a coffee shop or the beach easily.

It has an all-day battery life so you'll never be stuck.

It's also a great option for kids who are needing their own device. The laptop has parent-managed screen time limits, spending control and content filtering – plus plenty of space for your photos, videos and music.

Price and availability

The Surface Go will be available from Incredible Connection and Vodacom from October, 22.

Microsoft have set the recommended retail price starting from R8,999.00 which is almost half the price of the new Apple Airpad.