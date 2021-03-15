Microsoft Edge's new customization settings go far beyond dark mode

Microsoft is bringing a new batch of customization options to Edge, allowing you to totally customize the look of your browser.

Software developers have been gradually adding much-loved dark mode options to and endless stream of apps, but Microsoft is getting more colorful with Edge. In future versions of the browser is will be possible to choose from a wide range of theme to help create a personalized look.

The new options follow Chrome's lead, and let you choose from no fewer than 14 color-based themes, and download even more styles from the Chrome Web Store. The similarity in approach is a result of Edge now being based on the same Chromium engine as Google's browser.

The choices available from within Edge without the need to venture to a store are Morning Fog, Icy Mint, Island Gateway, Cool Breeze, Silly Pink, Bubblegum, Sunny day, Mango Paradise, Dark and Stormy, Cool State, Moonlight Glow, Juicy Plum, Spicy Red, and Mystical Forest. Like the names of paint in the hardware store, not all of these give much of a hint about what to expect in terms of color, but there is a helpful preview to help you to make your choice.

A rainbow of color

As is very often the case with new features like this, Microsoft is testing them out on people using preview builds of Edge. If you want to take a look at the new customization options for yourself, you need to be running the Canary build of Edge 91 or the Dev build of Edge 90. Both of these browser versions are available to download.

To try the new themes, you also need to enable an optional flag. To do this, launch Edge and use the following steps:

Pay a visit to edge://flags Search for Enable picker for colour based themes Use the drop-down menu to enable the setting Click the button to restart the browser

Now you can open up Edge's settings, head to the Appearance section, and you'll find new Theme options.

Via Techdows