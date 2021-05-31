Microsoft Edge update looks to be a bit of a buggy mess

The latest version of Microsoft's Edge internet browser comes with a few not-so-welcome and equally annoying bugs and annoyances, users have complained.

As reported by BleepingComputer, many users reported Edge 91 serving a popup upon launch asking if they want to “use the recommended browser setting”.

However even if they close the popup or choose not to update the settings, the window would appear again upon restart.

The publication managed to recreate the problem on its own device and suggests that the problem may be in the default search engine setting:

“In BleepingComputer's test, this only happened to us when Bing was not configured as the default search engine,” it says, before adding that it’s not 100% certain this was the only reason.

Broken startup page

Edge users are also saying the browser doesn’t accept the configurations for the startup page and often opens a New Tab page instead - which BleepingComputer also managed to recreate in order to confirm the issue.

According to Windows Latest, it can be solved by manually switching the “Manage search engine” Group Policy from “Enabled” to “Not Configured” or “Disabled.”

Other bugs include missing the + symbol to open a new tab, or not being able to use the third mouse button (the wheel) to open items in the Favorites folder.

Microsoft has not yet addressed these issues, so we don’t know how long it'll be untl a fix is released.

The software giant can’t seem to catch a break with its browser(s) lately. It currently has two browsers - the Chromium-based Edge, and the legacy Internet Explorer. The latter, which is mostly used by organizations that need something to run their legacy apps on, is retiring on June 15, 2022.

