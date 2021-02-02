Microsoft Edge may be about to bite the dust on some Windows 10 systems

It looks like the legacy version of the Microsoft Edge web browser will be removed from Windows 10 when it is updated later this year. Currently, Windows 10 comes with three pre-installed browsers: Internet Explorer, the legacy version of Edge, as well as the current iteration.

A new language pack included with Windows 10 21H2 preview builds does not include support for the old version of Edge, which looks like a sign that the browser will be dropped completely in the coming months – possibly when Windows 10 receives its big fall 2021 update.

Microsoft has already advised users to switch to the new Chromium-based version of Edge, which promises better performance and security. All existing user data is carried over to the new version during setup so individuals need not worry about losing their bookmarks or passwords. The Redmond-based firm has also said that it will no longer support the legacy version from March.

Goodbye, old friend

Although it looks like the original version of Edge’s days are numbered, it is unlikely that Microsoft will remove EdgeHTML engine integration anytime soon – extended support is due to continue being made available until August 17, 2021.

A much bigger blow for older online users is the confirmation that Internet Explorer will soon be obsolete. Anyone still clinging to the browser will find themselves redirected to the Chromium version of Edge when they try to access popular sites, and Microsoft has now confirmed that Microsoft 365 services and other online apps will no longer support Internet Explorer 11.

With the rise of Google Chrome, Mozilla’s Firefox, and others, it seems almost unbelievable that Internet Explorer once held the title of the world’s most popular browser – not that long ago, either. For online users of a nostalgic disposition, make the most of the browser while you still can.

Via Windows Latest