Microsoft Defender Windows antivirus could soon protect all your personal devices

Microsoft has announced it is testing a new version of its Windows antivirus platform for home users.

The new version of Microsoft Defender was included as part of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22572, now available in the Dev Channel.

The update brings with it a host of improvements, largely geared towards making it easier to manage the security of multiple devices - from laptops to tablets and smartphones - from a single place.

Microosft Defender

Initially only available in the US, the new Microsoft Defender version will be available to users across Windows (covering both Windows 10 and 11), Android and iOS.

Microsoft was keen to highlight the ability to view and manage your online security across all your devices via a single central dashboard, although it adds that this feature is only available in the Windows app for now.

The service can be used across five different devices per user, with the system offering safety alerts and recommendations concerning any potential issues.

Once signed in, the app makes it possible to view the security status of any and all devices linked to that account. This can include a number of personal devices, but also devices owned by family members.

The company also mentioned the malware and phishing protections on your mobile devices, a welcome addition for users who may use the same device for work and personal usage to take advantage of new hybrid working trends. Malware protection is available on Android devices for now due to Apple's own services already being present on iPhones.

The news comes just weeks after Microsoft appeared to release the latest edition of Defender early, with users able to take advantage of an unexpected free trial.

The company also recently revealed a new security feature for Windows 11 called Smart App Control that, once enabled, will prevent untrusted or potentially dangerous applications from being installed on your computer.

In addition to infecting your device with viruses, these potentially unwanted apps may slow down your device, randomly show ads, change the preferred search engine in your browser, install other software and more.