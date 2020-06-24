Microsoft and Vodacom partner on digital education platform in SA

Schools may be opening but many parents are wary of sending their kids back into the classroom. To promote digital learning in South Africa, Vodacom Business and Microsoft South Africa have partnered to create their Connected Digital Education initiative.

While it is hard to tell exactly what the future of schooling will look like, the coronavirus has shown that digital platforms which can act as online classrooms need to be readily and affordably available to avoid unexpected schooling disruptions.

Vodacom and Microsoft have teamed up to attempt to fill this gap with their new platform. This remote learning platform will combine affordable connectivity with the necessary tools, apps and resources needed to learn.

“As a company with a purpose to connect for a better future, we are leveraging our ongoing partnership with Microsoft to provide educational institutions, from schools through to universities, with an education bundle of data at an affordable rate to participating institutions," said Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group.

The platform runs through Vodacom Business’s Edu Data Bundle and Microsoft Office 365 Education, a cloud-based service which offers the key Microsoft productivity apps like Teams, OneNote, Outlook, Word, PowerPoint and Excel.

A major benefit is that learners who are using a SIM card where access to Teams is provided for free, can connect to their studies and classes wherever they are - using any device they have on hand, whether it is an Android, iOS or Windows smartphone, tablet or laptop.

“This empowers both educators and learners, and enables learning to continue in a seamless manner, which is a priority for Microsoft as we aim to ensure that South African learners are equipped with the right tools and skills needed to make them future-ready," said Lillian Barnard, Managing Director at Microsoft South Africa.