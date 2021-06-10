Microsoft 365 customers are getting a handy new tool for no extra cost

Microsoft has announced that it will create a lightweight version of its Visio diagram software for Microsoft 365 so that users can quickly create and visualize their business processes, data and more.

Visio has long been available as a standalone app that users who need to create intricate diagrams can buy through a subscription or as a one-time purchase. However, due to its specialized nature, the software is quite expensive if purchased outright at $280 for Visio Standard 2019 and $530 for Visio Professional 2019.

Thankfully, Microsoft's subscription plans for Visio are much more affordable at $5 per user per month for its Visio plan 1 and $15 per user per month for its Visio plan 2 which also includes additional integrations with Microsoft 365.



Now though in a new blog post, the software giant has revealed its decision to make a lightweight version of Visio absolutely free for all Microsoft 365 subscribers that will start rolling out in July of this year.

Creating diagrams with Visio

With Microsoft's upcoming Visio app for Microsoft 365, users will be able to create diagrams by choosing from a variety of different templates right from Office Online. The web app will offer many popular diagram templates including basic flowcharts and process diagrams that will help users get started fast.

There will also be seamless integration with Microsoft's other products including Microsoft Teams so that Microsoft 365 users can work together on diagrams and share them while video conferencing. Diagrams can even be exported as JPEG or PNG image files and added to Word documents or PowerPoint presentations.

If you're using Visio with Excel, you'll also be able to visualize a large volume of data in order to get quick insights from it.

We'll likely hear more about the new lightweight version of Visio included with Microsoft 365 once we get closer to its release date in July.