McAfee updates MVISION Endpoint protection solutions

Cybersecurity firm McAfee has announced the expansion of its MVISION portfolio, which will now include three McAfee Device-to-Cloud suites. The newly designed suites will bolster security for devices, networks and the cloud, providing enhanced cloud management and unified security policies.

The three suite options include MVISION Advanced, which delivers proactive endpoint threat prevention, MVISION Premium, with its AI-powered endpoint detection and response, and MVISION Complete, which delivers total device-to-cloud protection so organisations can better safeguard their digital transformation efforts.

MVISION is McAfee’s attempt to bring its renowned security solutions to the cloud. It employs a single, cloud-native enforcement point to bring better visibility, control and protection to its users.

As more businesses adopt a cloud-first stance in order to manage the rise of remote working brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the need to prioritise cybersecurity safeguards becomes ever more important. The expanded MVISION suite will provide additional defences for the modern enterprise.

“McAfee is committed to providing new and updated security delivery models that make security easier to buy and manage, and help drive businesses forward in any environment,” explained Kathleen Curry, senior vice president of Global Channels, OEM and Strategic Alliances at McAfee. “The Device-to-Cloud suites were built with our partner community in mind. At inception, we had discussed with partners their needs to ensure we got it right—from pricing to implementation services, which will all be partner driven. Together, we will deliver a premium experience to our customers.”

As the enterprise technology landscape shifts, cyberattackers are already looking for ways to exploit any vulnerability. New ways of working require redoubled defences, which is where McAfee’s expanded suite of tools comes in.