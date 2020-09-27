Mayple SEO services

Mayple is a relatively unique digital marketing service provider offering a wide range of SEO, SEM, and PPC marketing packages, among others. Rather than directly employing a team of marketing experts, Mayple acts as a third party designed to connect expert marketers with new clients.

In our search for the best SEO services, we decided to complete a full Mayple evaluation. We’ve looked closely at this SEO service provider and its main features to help you determine whether or not it’s the best option for your needs.

Mayple connects you with the top SEO experts in your field (Image credit: Mayple)

Mayple: Plans and pricing

Unlike most top-end SEO companies, Mayple offers predefined packages. Unfortunately, it doesn’t provide custom solutions, which will be a problem for many businesses because, as you probably know, everyone has different SEO needs.

Mayple’s cheapest Essential SEO package is designed for small- to medium-sized businesses that need to build their online presence. It costs $1,800 per month and includes a range of content optimization, keyword analysis, link building, and technical optimization features.

The higher-end Premium plan costs $3000 per month—significantly more than the Essential plan—but it doesn’t seem to add a whole lot more. You get the benefit of SEO-optimized videos and images, along with link building to three domains instead of one, but to us, this doesn’t justify the massive price jump.

One very nice feature that stood out was Mayple’s 30-day money-back guarantee. Basically, you can try the company’s services and, if you don’t like them, cancel within the first month and get a full refund.

Maple has two SEO packages available (Image credit: Mayple)

Mayple: How it works

Mayple works slightly differently to most SEO service providers. Rather than offering direct SEO services itself, it acts as a go-between that facilitates contact between you and an SEO expert in your field.

When you sign up with Mayple, you will be guided through a short questionnaire asking about your goals, budget, marketing experience, and more. Your answers will be used by the team to develop a clear strategy based on your long-term aspirations.

Once this has been completed, Mayple will connect you with the SEO expert that best matches your profile. All experts are fully vetted and highly qualified in the field, which means that you can rest assured you will be working alongside someone who knows what they’re doing.

Getting started with Mayple is as simple as working through a short questionnaire (Image credit: Mayple)

Mayple: Features & Services

Mayple works to connect those in need of high-quality SEO and other digital marketing services with experts in the field. Some of the most noteworthy features of its service are listed below.

Mayple partners with SEO and other marketing experts to deliver high-quality solutions for businesses of all sizes. Every expert is fully vetted, which means you can be confident that you’re getting premium service from someone with the relevant training and experience.

One of our favorite things about Mayple is its in-depth analytics and ongoing campaign monitoring services. With these, you will always know where your money is being spent. And, the ongoing analytics will help Mayple’s SEO experts optimize the service they provide.

Another great thing about Mayple is that, despite its rigid pricing structure, it actually provides quite flexible SEO services. Working with your assigned expert, you will be able to customize your package to better meet your needs.

Mayple uses a unique business model to deliver premium SEO services across the board (Image credit: Mayple)

Mayple: Support and customer care

All reports suggest that Mayple provides excellent customer care throughout the time you work with them. The company’s website lists numerous ways in which it will look after you, including providing highly-transparent reports about your spending, campaigns, and long-term SEO results.

On top of this, Mayple has received almost exclusively five-star reviews across the internet. Most customers cite the excellent support they have experienced as a major positive aspect of working with the company. But, we wouldn’t expect anything else. After all, Mayple essentially exists as a platform to provide excellent customer service to clients connected to SEO experts.

Mayple does a great job of looking after its clients (Image credit: Mayple)

The competition

If you don’t like the idea of working with a company that doesn’t actually directly employ the SEO experts who will be looking after your website, you may like to consider a few alternatives.

For example, SocialSEO is a top-rated SEO service provider catering to everyone from major Fortune 500 companies to small, local brick-and-mortar businesses. Reports suggest that it is a little expensive, but the main advantage of using its services is that you will be working with a tried and tested provider that has an almost perfect reputation.

On the other hand, if you are happy about connecting with an SEO expert through a third-party platform, you might like to consider a website like Upwork.com. Basically, this allows you to post a job advertisement outlining your needs and budget. Freelance SEO experts can then apply to your job and, if you like their profile and work history, you can hire them.

Final verdict

All online reports suggest that Mayple is an excellent SEO service provider, and we found very little to suggest otherwise. Its predefined service packages won’t suit everyone, but at least you get the benefit of knowing exactly what your SEO is going to cost before you start.

And on top of this, Mayple’s business model is great. We particularly like the way it connects you with SEO experts with experience in the relevant field, and its customer care and ongoing support are top-notch.

All things considered, you could certainly do worse than Mayple if you’re looking for a decent SEO service provider to help you grow your reach and expand your audience.

