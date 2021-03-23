The Huawei Mate40 Pro symbolizes modern design aesthetics

What is it about the HUAWEI Mate40 Pro’s design that makes it truly unique? Let’s take a look.

At a first glance, the most eye-catching change in the HUAWEI Mate40 Pro is its Space Ring design at the back. This design draws inspiration mainly from outer space and the first photograph taken of a black hole in 2019, embodying in its design a spirit of exploration while also creating a new signature look for the Mate series overall.

Huawei also decided to take a more premium approach with the use of simpler color schemes on the HUAWEI Mate40 Pro, aiming to draw inspiration mainly from nature during different times of the day. A film with a metallic texture is added to bottom of the coating to give it a high-tech design aesthetic. The HUAWEI Mate40 Pro is available in color variants of Mystic Silver and Black.

Moving over to the front, the HUAWEI Mate40 Pro boasts a striking look that is the perfect example of technology and design harmony. Its HUAWEI Horizon Display curves at a whopping 88° arc that makes the edges practically invisible for a more immersive viewing experience. This ultra-curved display is also fully streamlined to sit flush in the front of the device and the mid-frame for a more comfortable hold. The front camera setup is also incredibly small, fitting in perfectly with the aesthetic look while also being functional enough to support ultra-wide photography and 3D depth sensing as well as 3D Face Unlock and Smart Gesture Control.

There are also a few functional features to the display. For example, there is a mistouch prevention algorithm which minimizes the chance that touch inputs made by mistake are not registered, especially when the user wraps their palms around the device. The display also has a 90Hz refresh rate, which means users get a smooth viewing experience overall. The curvature of the screen also pushes the physical volume rockers further towards the back. However, the HUAWEI Mate40 Pro gives users the option to use either the physical buttons or virtual buttons. Alternatively, the virtual buttons can also be used as virtual joystick controllers while gaming or as a camera shutter.

Huawei has always stepped up smartphone design with each of its iterations and the HUAWEI Mate40 Pro is no stranger to this. In addition to creating a unique look for it, the smartphone is also a powerhouse boasting unrivalled 5G prowess with its 5nm Kirin 9000 5G SoC, exceptional videography with its Ultra Vision Cine Camera setup and a large battery with the fastest Huawei Supercharge options, both wired and wireless. It also brings in innovative interaction features and enhanced security features making it easily a great choice for someone looking for a new stylish and powerful 5G smartphone.

