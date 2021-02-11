Mastercard plans to allow crypto transactions on its network

Mastercard has capitulated and is going to start accepting certain cryptocurrency payments across its network.

"Whatever your opinions on cryptocurrencies — from a dyed-in-wool fanatic to utter sceptic — the fact remains that these digital assets are becoming a more important part of the payments world," Raj Dhamodharan, executive vice president of digital asset and blockchain products and partnerships said in a blog post.

The company said that it made the decision after seeing an uptick in crypto buys using its cards. Rather than letting the moment pass them by, they are choosing to lean in and make the small steps to facilitate payments across its network of select currencies.

The big difference here is that it will no longer require cryptocurrencies to be converted to fiat currencies before being used. Straight cryptocurrency transactions will happen instead.

"This change will also cut out inefficiencies, letting both consumers and merchants avoid having to convert back and forth between crypto and traditional to make purchases," he explained.

This is a big move and one that will likely be among a domino effect of acceptance. This prediction is further bolstered by the fact that Mastercard says they are engaging with central banks on this topic.

Central banks in countries across the world have had varied responses to cryptocurrencies, with many being highly skeptical since it ultimately undermines their control of payments.

