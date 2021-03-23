Master & Dynamic launches MW08 true wireless earbuds

Master & Dynamic has announced the launch of its new MW08 True Wireless Earphones, the follow-up product to the MW07 Plus wireless earbuds with features including hybrid active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Active noise cancellation (or ANC for short) reduces background noise for a clearer listening experience: speakers and microphones within the device essentially listen out for background noise and actively mutes it, substantially reducing the clamor from crowded streets and the like. They've been a feature of high-end headphones and earbuds for years, and the MW08 is the brand's latest pricey rival to the AirPods Pro and the best true wireless earbuds.

The MW08 True Wireless Earphones will be available for purchase on March 30 on Master & Dynamic’s website for £299 (approximately $420 / AU$540), and come in a variety of colors to suit your tastes.

Alongside the launch of the MW08 True Wireless Earphones comes the M&D Connect smartphone app, which will allow users to customize their listening experience on the go, similarly to app integration with the Melomania 1+ wireless in-ear headphones.

MW08 True Wireless Earbuds features

The MW08 True Wireless Earbuds boast a number of quality features for the price. As mentioned, that premium price tag comes with hybrid active noise cancellation, but it looks like there’s a swathe of nice features to look forward to.

The MW08 earbuds feature 11mm Beryllium drivers for high quality sound, and allow AAC, aptX and SBC connectivity via Bluetooth 5.2. An impressive 12 hours of playtime rounds out the package, with an extra 30 hours available via the portable charging case.

The MW08 has Improved design and materials befitting of the price, too, boasting an ultra-durable ceramic build that’s also scratch and wear resistant, packaged in a stainless steel charging case for when portability is a necessity.

If the MW08 wireless earbuds are a bit out of your price range, though, you might want to consider the Melomania 1 wireless in-ear headphones. You’ll be missing out on the MW08’s noise cancellation features, but at $129.99 / £119.95 (about AU$170) the Melomania 1 and the Melomania 1+ follow-up are some of the best headphones around for the price.