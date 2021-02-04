Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will feature a cool Avengers cameo

Disney Plus's upcoming MCU TV show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will feature a cameo appearance from Don Cheadle's James 'Rhodey' Rhodes, also known as War Machine, according to the actor.

Cheadle revealed this while speaking to BroBible's Post Credit podcast. Talking more generally about the MCU and his upcoming Disney Plus series, Armor Wars, Cheadle quickly mentions that his character will pop up again sooner than that. "It’s great, I can’t wait to get in the room with the writers and figure out how all those things [connecting Armor Wars to the MCU] happen. You know, Rhodey shows up in Winter Soldier and Falcon's show. So, it can be a lot."

Cheadle hasn't previously been confirmed for the cast of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so we're assuming it's more of a guest appearance or cameo appearance. Armor Wars, though, is where Rhodey will be the main event – the series will explore what happens when Tony Stark's technology falls into the wrong hands. There's no date for that one yet, and Cheadle's wording suggests the creative process is pretty early on.

The actor elaborated a little on what the Armor Wars series will entail. "The death of Tony Stark, I’m pretty sure, will play a role in the series... Where we've been sort of progressing Rhodey – even in the last film where he’s now up again and he’s now walking again and he’s now mobile again – so as the technology continues to develop and we keep making innovations in the suit and what happens, I imagine there’s gonna be another elevation and another way that we’re going to keep digging into that part of Rhodey."

Rhodey has never had that much screen time, and his most memorable appearances came in the Iron Man movies, as well as Captain America: Civil War where he sustained a serious injury from accidental friendly fire by Vision (Paul Bettany).

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier begins on Disney Plus on March 19, and will run for six episodes.

Rhodey took some damage in Civil War. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Who is in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast?

Rhodey is just one of many MCU characters returning for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As well as title characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Daniel Brühl will reprise his role as the villain Helmut Zemo. Emily VanCamp will reprise her Captain America movies role as Sharon Carter.

A more obscure cameo is planned, too, with Georges St-Pierre reprising his role as Batroc, who you may remember Cap beating up on a ship at the start of Captain America: The Winter Soldier back in 2014.