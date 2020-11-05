Mara Phones Experience Store opens in South Africa

South Africans can now visit the first Mara Experience Store in Soweto, as the first African phone company hopes to expand into the South African market.

In 2019, Mara opened a smartphone making facility in South Africa for the production of their lower cost smartphones and now they're hoping to entice buyers with this new store.

The company plans to expand the number of experience stores across the continent, with 50 expected to open before the end of 2022.

The stores are designed to allow customers to experience and interact with the Mara Phones before deciding on a purchase. In addition to the phones, the stores also have all the accessories from covers to screen protectors you'd need to keep your phone going for longer.

Mara Phones

So far the company has released three Android smartphones, the Mara S, Mara Z and Mara X.

All the phones run a version of Android 10, with the Mara S running Android Go, they each have a MediaTek processor and at least 2G network capabilities.

The Mara Z is the most kitted out with impressive camera features for a lower-end phone while the Mara S is very cheap but almost not worth it with the extremely limited features on offer.

The Mara Z, which has the most features costs R4,999, the Mara X which is the second best costs R3,999 and the Mara S, which is the cheapest costs R1,499.