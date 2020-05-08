Mandalorian season 2 may cast original Star Wars Jango Fett actor as Boba Fett

Rumors about The Mandalorian season 2 are ramping up, and while we’ve already heard about several cameos, the latest takes the cake: Boba Fett will make an appearance, played by Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison.

Morrison will play the famed bounty hunter, according to The Hollywood Reporter, though he’ll reportedly only have a small role over the Mandalorian season 2.

Morrison played Jango Fett in the second Star Wars prequel, Attack of the Clones, wherein the bounty hunter was the basis of the Republic’s clone army before he perished at the end of the film. Tellingly, Jango’s clone ‘son’ Boba Fett appeared in the movie as well, presumably explaining the easy resemblance for Morrison’s portrayal in The Mandalorian.

But the big question might be how Boba Fett appears in the Disney Plus show set five years after Return of the Jedi – which, if you’ll remember, featured Boba’s apparent demise when he plummeted into the Sarlacc. So there’s a few ways he might appear in the new show.

Theories and evidence

Since Disney retconned the entire Expanded Universe to pave the way for the sequel trilogy, Boba Fett’s fate has remained a mystery. He hasn’t appeared, nor has his survival been confirmed.

In other words, Fett could be dead, and return in a flashback, possibly from run-ins with the titular Mandalorian or to shed light on the fighting people’s culture. Or he could be alive and cross paths with our protagonist. Heck, there’s even fan theories that Fett has already appeared in the first season – either as one of the Mandalorians in the background of the subterranean warrior clan’s covert, or as the mysterious figure on Tatooine in the closing moments of season 1 episode ‘The Gunslinger.’

There’s another possibility, too: Morrison has also voiced clone troopers in the third prequel, Revenge of the Sith, and both Fetts in various Star Wars video games over the years. He could play a clone of Fett, or a pretender who has adopted the name.

Whatever the case, we’ll find out when The Mandalorian season 2 arrives later in 2020.