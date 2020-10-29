Makro reveals first Black Friday 2020 specials for South Africa

South Africa's retail giant, Makro, has offered a sneak peak into its first Black Friday specials for the month, launching next week.

From Monday, November 2 to Sunday, November 29 consumers can treat themselves to various discounted deals.

The first lot of specials, as expected, include some epic savings on televisions, laptops and printers.

For those still not comfortable going out into public places, the special will be online too. There will be in-store specials as well as online specials so it really depends on what you want to make the most of.

There will be many deals offered by Makro throughout the course of the month with a big focus on tech specials.

If you've been eyeing a new smartphone, TV or other kinds of tech then save your cash and keep your eye on Makro to scoop up the best buy.

The first week's special

Makro has released a sneak peek of some of the specials beginning from Monday.

15.6-inch Dell Inspiron Intel Core i7 laptop for R15,999 (R3,000 saving).

65-inch Samsung Smart QLED TV for R16,999 (R5,000 saving).

Canon 3-in-1 printer for R2,799 (R900 saving).

Other Black Friday benefits

Makro is pushing other Black Friday special bonuses for those who shop with them.

10% back in mRewards for the opening week (2-8 November) on non-promo general merchandise in-store and online.

Capped R90 delivery fee on all orders (excluding extended range items and commercial orders).

Free locker delivery on qualifying orders.

Same-day delivery on grocery and liquor orders through the One Cart app.

50 new deals every week.