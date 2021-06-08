Major internet outage takes down many top sites – here’s why they were down

UPDATE: As of 10.34 UTC, some sites (including TechRadar) appear to be coming back online - although Fastly's status page says it is still investigating the issue.

Hundreds of the world's most popular websites went down earlier today following following a serious outage at one of the most important internet service supporting companies.

Issues at Fastly knocked sites including Reddit, eBay, Amazon, Twitch and Gov.uk offline for users across the world.

Fastly is one of the world's leading content delivery network (CDN) providers - essentially forming the backbone of the internet for many of the world's top sites - including TechRadar.

CDN outage

The first reports of today’s outage came happened just after 5:30am EDT, according to Down Detector.

While some websites have come back online, including TechRadar, we’re still seeing that some websites continue to display 503 errors.

Among the sites that saw issues or outages were:

TechRadar

Amazon

eBay

Reddit

BBC

Etsy

PayPal

Vimeo

Square

Squarespace

Giphy

Fastly first raised the alarm at 09:58 UTC, noting, "We're currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services."

The company has posted several updates on its status page since, but has no concrete information on what the issue is, what caused it, or when it will be fixed.

The outage appears to be affecting websites across the globe, with issues reported in North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

This is a developing story, and we'll add more detail when we have it....