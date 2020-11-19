Logitech G unveils the Pro X Superlight

Logitech G, a brand under the Logitech umbrealla, has unveiled its lightest wireless esport gaming mouse yet.

Designed by and for esports pros, the Logitech G PRO X Superlight features next-gen, pro-grade wireless technology and the ultra-precise

Hero 25K Sensor.

"As a CS:GO player, I require gear that will deliver precision aim during gameplay," said Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev, a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player for Natus Vincere (NAVI).

"The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT allows me to keep playing at my peak, with

zero limitations, zero compromise and most importantly, zero misses!"

The Pro X Superlight is part of an impressive array of Pro Series equipment, known for its quality and performance.

The gaming mouse has been field tested and played an important role in ASTRALIS's success in winning the Season 12 ESL PRO League Final, and G2 Esports win the 2020 League of Legends European Championship.



The new mouse has met gamer's needs two-fold. The Pro Superlight removes obstacles hampering a win and has been carefully redesigned and engineered to reduce heaviness. This is done all the while enhancing performance.

The mouse is 25% lighter than the standard Pro Wireless, weighing in at 63 grams.

Specs

The Pro X Superlight is equipped with a 2.4 GHz Lightspeed wireless, allowing gamers to play untethered by cables.

70 hours battery life.

It has large, zero-additive PTFE feet, for a low-friction experience.

equipped with Logitech G's HERO 25K sensor at 25,600 DPI. This sensor can accurately track movement at the sub-micron level -- approximately 1/50th the thickness of a human hair -- without compromising on accuracy.

The HERO 25K sensor utilises a smart power management system to continuously adjust frame rates based on the movement of the mouse to minimise power consumption.

The HERO 25K is 10X more power-efficient than previous Logitech G sensors.

Pricing and availability

The Pro X Superlight will be available in South Africa in black and white from early next year. Local prices are not yet available.