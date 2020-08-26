Logitech G releases new lightspeed, customisable headset

Gamers are spoilt for choice when it comes to headphones. This makes it harder to decide which will give you the quality and comfort you need. This decision just got harder as there's a new headphone on the market.

Logitech G, a subsidiary of Logitech, introduced a new collection of gaming gear with the G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset as its biggest star.

While the specs are great, the real hook is the colourful additions. Unlike other gaming classics, it diverges from the boring grey, white, black colour scheme to allow for additions that speak to the individual gamers style.

Logitech G realised that gamers are no longer just playing for themselves but rather presenting their abilities through broadcasts on social media. As such, looking good while gaming has become integral to the whole scene.

The base headphones come in black and white but can be customised with a collection of colour-coordinated head band straps, in addition to playful mic covers that are compatible with all Logitech G headsets and mic booms.

Specs

The headphones weigh 278 g, have up to 29 hours of battery life and a 20 metre wireless range.

They're compatible with PC with Windows® 7 or later, macOS® X 10.12 or later, or PlayStation® 4 gaming console and have a frequency response of 20 Hz-20 KHz.

Price

The headphones will set you back R2,999 and will be available from October in South Africa.