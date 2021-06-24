Live
Windows 11 launch event live blog
We're here to see what Windows 11 has in store
By Matt Hanson
Microsoft's Windows 11 launch event is today, June 24, and begins at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST (and 1am AEST on June 25 in Australia), and we'll be watching along live to bring you the latest breaking news and commentary on what is bound to be a major launch for laptops and PCs around the world.
Only a few years ago, Microsoft was suggesting that Windows 10 would be the last version of Windows ever released. Instead, the company would release major updates for that operating system.
However, it looks like those plans have changed, as rumors, leaks and even teasers from Microsoft itself have made it pretty clear that Windows 10 isn't going to be the last version after all – and Windows 11 will replace it.
As Windows 10 is so popular, this means we could be in for some seriously big changes. If you want to watch along as well, check out our how to watch Microsoft's Windows 11 launch event live guide.
Microsoft has been hyping up today's event, with a very blue teaser video posted on the Windows twitter account. Are there any clues that we can spot? There's a hint of a desktop wallpaper in the reflection of an eye, but we've seen those already in the leaked build that's been doing the rounds.
Set a reminder to experience what’s new, live, June 24th at 11 am ET 📅 https://t.co/r7D0GQnR4x pic.twitter.com/UJrji0WxxBJune 23, 2021
Today's the day! After years of thinking Windows 10 was going to be the last version of Windows, it's looking like we're actually going to be seeing its successor in a few hours, when Microsoft reveals its plans for the 'next generation of Windows', which will almost certainly be Windows 11. To be honest, it's a bit strange that Microsoft has decided to move to Windows 11, and announce it now, but we're excited to see what gets shown at the event! So keep this live blog open in the run up to, and during, the Windows 11 launch event.
