Slack down - all the latest updates and news

Is Slack down? All the latest updates here
By Mike Moore published
If you're seeing issues with Slack not working for you today, you're not alone. The online collaboration tool is currently down for many users across the world.
The issue began around 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT on Tuesday 22 February, 2022, with users in multiple continents reporting issues as they tried to log in.
Slack has now confirmed there's an issue, so stay tuned and we'll keep you posted on all the latest updates and news below...
The number of issues on the Slack DownDetector page is starting to fall rapidly, so it seems Slack is returning for many users.
However with much of the West coast of the US set to wake up and log on for work soon, this could rise yet again....
The official Slack status page is still showing all the issues still present.
A further update from Slack, this time from the official Twitter account...
Some customer may be experiencing issues with loading Slack. We'll provide a status update once we have more information. We're sorry for the disruption. https://t.co/rd7foQMlhfFebruary 22, 2022
In a strange twist, it seems that Slack may be working in some channels, but not others....
We're able to currently post in some groups, but trying to do some in others results in a "Slack couldn’t send this message" alert as shown below.
So your boss (or your employees) may not actually be ignoring you after all!
How are we supposed to work like this?
The test has failed. #Slackdown pic.twitter.com/0TPSw4g8ZmFebruary 22, 2022
Ah - there we go - the official Slack status page is now showing some problems across the board.
Full details in the image below, but as you may have seen, some users are unable to access Slack. The issues appear to be affecting a range of areas, from logging in to the platform to being able to send messages and receive notifications.
"We’re investigating the issue where Slack is not loading for some users. We’re looking into the cause and will provide more information as soon as it's available," Slack has noted on its updates page.
Slack is still saying there's no issues yet...but nearly eight thousand reports can't be wrong!
The official Slack status Twitter account isn't reporting any issues just yet, but we're keeping an eye on it - the outage reports have now topped six thousand within less than half an hour, so something serious must be wrong...
The issues appear to be affecting users of the Slack desktop app, with multiple browsers affected.
Here's what we're seeing when trying to access Slack on Google Chrome - but users on other browsers have also reported not being able to access.
As we mentioned above, issues with Slack began appearing just as many workers in the US were signing on for the day.
Outage tracker site DownDetector showed a huge spike in complaints, with users also flocking to Twitter to report problems.
