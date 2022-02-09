Samsung Galaxy S22 launch live blog: today's Unpacked 2022 event as it happens

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 family are expected to be revealed today during the company's first Unpacked event of 2022.

Samsung Unpacked 2022 is set to start at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT on February 9, or at 1am AEST on February 10 for those in Australia. That's a matter of hours away, and we'll be covering the entire event.

Before the big event kicks off, we'll be running you through all the last-minute rumors, what we expect to see, comments from the TechRadar team and more to give you the full picture of the next wave of Samsung products.

Then during the Unpacked launch itself, we'll be covering each announcement so you can be among the first in the world to know all about the Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 and whatever else the company has up its sleeve.