Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2021 live blog: the next big phone chip and more

A press image for the Snapdragon 888 (Image credit: Qualcomm)

Some of the biggest upcoming phones of 2022 are likely to feature the next-gen chipset from Qualcomm, and we're set to hear about it today during the company's Tech Summit 2021 event.

Qualcomm has confirmed its next-gen chipset won't be called the Snapdragon 898, as some had previously expected. The company is changing up its name for its flagship platform, but we've yet to find out what it'll be called.

Flights and accommodation for this launch event were funded by Qualcomm, but the views reflect the writer's own honest opinion.

That's one of the announcements we expect to hear today, but we're also anticipating news on the new chipset. We might even get some confirmations from phone manufacturers on whether each plans to use the new platform.

We're reporting live from the Tech Summit 2021 event in Hawaii, and we'll be bringing you all the latest news throughout the day. The keynote kicks off at 3PM PST / 6PM EST / 11PM GMT (or 10AM AEDT on Wednesday, December 1).

Before the keynote, we'll be talking you through some of the rumored features for the next-gen chipset and everything else we've heard about it so far.