OnePlus Nord CE 2 live blog: today’s big mobile phone launch as it happens
OnePlus has another cheap phone offering
By James Peckham published
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is far from a secret for the Chinese phone manufacturer, but we’re expecting to learn everything about the next gen cheap phone during the company’s next big live stream.
That’s set for later today (February 17) with the event starting at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT / 1:30pm GMT, or 12:30am AEDT on February 18.
The launch is set to take place on the company’s own website and through YouTube. You're able to watch the live stream for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 here.
Over the next few hours, we’ll be running you through everything we know so far about the Nord CE 2 as well as any last-minute leaks that pop up before the launch. Then when it begins, we’ll be talking you through everything announced on stage.
Oliver Zhang, Head of Product at OnePlus, also told TechRadar, "Using a one-piece molding process, the crystal-clear camera module rises naturally from the back of the phone in an elegant curve.
"Our designers also added a CD ring with a metal-like texture on the main and ultra-wide camera to enhance the futuristic impression of the camera module."
Those photos you can see in this article of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 show it in the new Bahama Blue shade. Oliver Zhang, Head of Product at OnePlus, told TechRadar, “When designing colors for the OnePlus Nord CE 2, the product team wanted to evolve its blue colorway and did this by adopting a brighter and bolder blue than the original OnePlus Nord CE’s Blue Void.
"The OnePlus Nord CE 2’s Bahama Blue colorway exhibits a multi-directional gradient of blue and yellow that blend together beautifully."
There’s also a Gray Mirror color variant of the phone, which we’ve yet to see in any images. We expect that to be a silver shade of the smartphone, but the company has yet to confirm anything on it.
OnePlus has a habit of revealing a lot about its smartphones ahead of time, so we know quite a bit about the Nord CE 2 so far. In fact, TechRadar exclusively revealed the design of the Nord CE 2 earlier this week.
We also know the phone will come with 65W fast-charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G support, a 4,500mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset inside.
This is also set to be the first phone from OnePlus that features a microSD card slot, which is confirmed to be compatible with 1TB cards. That's a big change as the company hasn't ever included expandable storage.
Welcome to TechRadar’s OnePlus Nord CE 2 live blog. Throughout the day we’ll be talking you through what we know about the next-gen cheap phone from the company, and what to expect at the launch.
The virtual launch is set to start at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT / 1:30pm GMT. It’s a bit of a weird time for a smartphone launch, but we’ll be tuning in during the event to talk you through everything announced on stage.
