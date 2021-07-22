Live
OnePlus Nord 2 launch live blog: today's big phone unveiling as it happens
Tune in for the OnePlus Nord 2 launch
The OnePlus Nord 2 is coming, and we're expecting to hear all about it during the company's next livestream later today where it will reveal its next mid-range phone.
Excited to hear what OnePlus is launching? You'll want to tune into our live blog here where we'll be talking you through the whole event as it happens, as well as any last minute leaks and rumors we hear in the hours before launch.
We already know a few key details about the OnePlus Nord 2 - the company has confirmed its battery size and the processor you can expect inside - but there's still a lot to learn, including the price and release date.
Tune in below for the latest as it happens from OnePlus at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / 10pm ACT.
Welcome to our OnePlus Nord 2 live blog. This is where we'll be talking you through the big leaks and rumors we hear about before the phone is unveiled, and then we'll tackle the event itself when it begins.
What are we expecting today? We're anticipating one new phone, which the company has already semi-unveiled through a series of announcements that have given us an idea of what to expect from the OnePlus Nord 2.
Leaks suggest there will also be a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro headphones revealed later today, but the company has yet to officially confirm these are coming.
There's also the possibility of further devices. The company has revealed multiple OnePlus Nord phones.
