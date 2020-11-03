Live

Mobile Industry Live: November 2020

News in brief and insights from across the mobile industry

By

Mobile Security
(Image: © Shutterstock.com)

Got some industry news or signed a new partnership? Then we want to hear from you - get in touch!

Refresh

Phone mast

(Image credit: Vodafone)

Vodafone plans OpenRAN deployment at 2,600 UK mobile sites

Vodafone is to deploy OpenRAN equipment at a minimum of 2,600 of its mobile sites by 2027, helping the operator with efforts to remove Huawei kit from its infrastructure and to diversify its supply chain.

OpenRAN is a vendor-neutral approach with standardised designs that allow a variety of firms to supply hardware and software. Operators believe this can increase innovation, reduce costs, and reduce dependency on the ‘big three’ of Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia.

Sky retail store

(Image credit: Sky)

Sky launches full fibre FTTP broadband services

Sky has officially launched ultrafast broadband services powered by fibre to the premise (FTTP) infrastructure, promising subscribers a faster, more reliable connection. Sky will use the full fibre network to deliver its ‘superfast’ and ‘ultrafast’ broadband services where available, promising average download speeds of 145Mbps and average upload rates of 27Mbps.