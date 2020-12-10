Mobile Industry Live: December 2020

Refresh

Axell Wireless goes into administration According to the FT, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) firm Axell Wireless has gone into administration – less than six months after it was spun off from Cobham. Axell was bought by Cobham in 2013 and it was suggested earlier this year that a sale of the subsidiary was being considered.

O2 trials OpenRAN to improve indoor 4G and 5G coverage O2 says a successful trial of Open Radio Access Network (OpenRAN) technology on its network proves the technology's ability to cost-effectively improve indoor 4G and 5G coverage. O2 now plans a wider deployment next year. It says OpenRAN has the potential to "redefine" mobile economics.