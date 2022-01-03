Live
CES 2022: All the news, launches and releases your business needs to know about
We may not be on the ground, but CES 2022 is underway
After weeks of debate and uncertainty, CES 2022 is finally underway.
This year's Las Vegas extravaganza had been thrown into doubt after a number of major exhibitors and keynote speakers pulled out following coronavirus fears, but somehow, the show has gone ahead.
We may not be on the ground to report on CES 2022, but here is all the top news, releases and updates in the B2B and B2C world that your business needs to know about.
CES is typically a consumer-facing show, although this has changed somewhat over the past few years.
As mentioned, we'll be covering all the top B2B and B2C news your business needs, but if you're after the latest gadgets and shiny tech, check out TechRadar's CES 2022 hub for all the hot news.
First things first - although CES 2022 is going ahead as an in-person event, it's certainly not the event we initially expected.
As the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has swept the globe, a number of key exhibitors and a number of keynote speakers have already dropped out, including the likes of Amazon, Intel, AMD, Nvidia, Microsoft and Google all cancelling their plans to have a physical presence at CES.
This has led the CTA, the organization that runs CES, to announce that it will be ending the trade show one day early, with the last day of the conference now set for January 7, 2022.
Covid-19 PCR tests were required of all attendees before they enter any of the venues, and a raft of digital events will also be taking place.
