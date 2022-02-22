AWS is down again - everything we know so far

Refresh

In the absence of any concrete information from AWS, we want to hear from you.

It looks like the AWS issues are actually getting worse, not better. The number of reports registered on DownDetector has spiked again. Meanwhile, our AWS contact has promised to investigate and come back to us with more information soon.

There are also whispers that the ongoing AWS outage may be causing problems with software development platform GitHub and services from exercise platform Peloton, although this is yet to be confirmed. (Image credit: Peloton)

Although the official status page still suggests AWS services are operating as normal, the outage appears to be causing problems across the US, with issues concentrated on the east coast in New York and Boston and in Denver, Colorado.

We're still in the dark as to precisely what's going on, but it's worth noting that DownDetector is showing a drop-off in the number of reports over the last few minutes. Does this suggest someone has pulled a few levers and tweaked a few dials to set the issues straight? (Image credit: DownDetector)

Since there's nothing on the website or Twitter feeds, we've sent a message to our contacts at AWS asking for further clarification. This may be a small outage, but it's clear something is going on.

Last time round, the AWS outage was caused by a loss of power in a single data center facility in the US, which caused a host of knock-on problems. Amazon was quick to restore power to the affected facility, but faced network connectivity challenges that delayed the recovery. This time, it appears the outage is on a smaller scale. There's still nothing on the AWS status page and very little chatter on Twitter, including from official Amazon accounts.

It's worth noting that Slack is also currently suffering an outage and it's not impossible the two incidents are connected. When AWS went down late last year, it took a whole host of sites and services with it, Slack included.