Live-action Mulan will now debut on Disney Plus, but it'll cost a hefty premium

After several months of delays due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Disney's historical epic Mulan will now skip its theatrical release entirely and premiere on the Disney Plus streaming service, as revealed by CEO Bob Chapek in the company's latest earnings call.

Unlike other films which have debuted on the service, such as Lady and the Tramp and Artemis Fowl, the Mouse House will be charging a premium of $29.99 (around £ 23 / AU$42) in order to stream the live-action Mulan.

"We’re looking at ‘Mulan’ as a one-off, as opposed to saying there’s some new business windowing model that we’re looking at," said Chapek of the decision. "We find it very interesting to take a premiere offering to consumers at that $29.99 price and learn from it." At present, only US pricing has been confirmed.

Disney's Mulan will reportedly premiere on Disney Plus on September 4, 2020 in every territory in which the service has already launched. Alongside the US, that includes Australia, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

It will be interesting to see how Disney's Mulan performs at this price point, which is roughly $10 more expensive than Universal’s Trolls World Tour was when it hit on-demand.

Mulan has a reported budget of $200 million along with additional promotional costs. Thankfully, Disney has amassed a huge number of potential customers on Disney Plus – the earnings call also revealed the streaming service now has 60.5 million subscribers.

