Linus Torvalds wants Apple’s new M1-powered Macs to run Linux

Linus Torvalds, the principal developer of the Linux kernel, has revealed that he would like to get his one of the new Apple M1-powered laptops, if only it just ran Linux.

Apple’s use of open source software to power its critical services is an open secret.

When it comes to hardware though, the company prefers to obfuscate the little details that developers need to fully support its devices on Linux.

Fond memories

Torvalds has used Apple MacBooks in the past, as he revealed in an exclusive chat with Linux Format magazine way back in 2012. He reiterated this in response to a question posted recently at the Real World Tech forum, also revealing why he decided to eventually move away.

“I have fairly fond memories of the 11" MacBook Air (I think 4,1) that I used about a decade ago (but moved away from because it took Apple too long to fix the screen - and by the time they did, I'd moved on to better laptops, and Apple had moved on to make Linux less convenient).”

While Linux does run on virtually every processor in production, there’s more to a computer than the processor. It’s support for these other components that is usually the deal breaker. And the M1-based MacBooks are no different.

"I've been waiting for an ARM laptop that can run Linux for a long time. The new Air would be almost perfect, except for the OS. And I don't have the time to tinker with it, or the inclination to fight companies that don't want to help."

So unless Apple changes its philosophy and opens up about its hardware, don’t expect Linux developers to queue up to get one of the new Apple MacBooks.

Subscribe to Linux Format magazine for more Linux and open source goodness

Via: TNW