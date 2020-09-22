LG Velvet 5G available in South Africa

There are limited offers on 5G phones in South Africa since the service only recently launched in the country. The LG Velvet 5G has arrived to rival the more expensive options in the market.

It might be a few years since LG was your hardware provider of choice, but since Apple and Samsung haven't released theirs, LG and Huawei are eager early adopters.

LG's arrival has put Huawei on the back foot with its cheaper price and access to the Google Play Store. LG might prove a better option for South Africans right now.

The specs

The LG Velvet 5G features a 6.8-inch, 20.5:9 aspect ratio P-OLED Cinematic FullVision display which makes for improved viewing for TV, movies and gaming.

It comes fitted with stereo speakers and LG 3D Sound Engine which utilises artificial intelligence to automatically analyse and optimise all audio content.

It also sports a vertically aligned "Raindrop" camera which is a step up from the usual square camera "hot plates" found in other phones.

The cameras are 16MP up front and a 48MP main, 8MP wide and 5MP depth sensor at the back. However, the phone has been criticised for its poorer camera quality.

For short video fanatics, the in-built 4K time-lapse control is a nice feature which removes the need to download external apps.

Inside the Velvet 5G is the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform. Produced using the latest 7 nanometer process, the Snapdragon 765G includes the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X52 5G Modem-RF System.

Interesting extras

Buying add-ons to a phone is not unusual these days and LG have brought out some interesting additions for their device.

Those who wish to experience dual screen, without forking out for a new dual-screen phone, can purchase the Dual Screen Accessory at an extra R4,299.

There is also the compatible active pen, which allows for precise movements a finger just can't manage, such as note-taking and sketching.

The price

LG have set the recommended price at R13,499, which would equate to R699 for 24 months in a possible contract set-up.

This is lower than what's on offer from Huawei which starts above R16,000.

MTN and Vodacom are the two biggest suppliers with 5G networks. The LG phone will be available through MTN from July 1 and Vodacom from July 7.

To sweeten the deal, the first 500 customers signed with Vodacom will be able to claim the G P-Oled Multitasking Dual Screen accessory for free. MTN customers in July will receive a R1,200 online voucher at Takealot.