LG unveils new battery-powered face mask that doubles as an air purifier

LG has just unveiled their latest healthcare gadget: the battery-powered LG PuriCare Wearable Air Filter, which is right on brand for the year 2020.

While the company's announcement definitely did not mention the novel coronavirus that's turned the world upside down, LG stated in a press release that their new wearable "resolves the dilemma of homemade masks being of inconsistent quality and disposal masks being in short supply."

Made entirely from recyclable material, the PuriCare Wearable looks like your typical face mask we've all gotten used to over the last couple of months, with elastic straps that loop around your ears to secure the filter over your mouth and nose.

LG is careful not to claim this mask will protect you from the novel coronavirus, but they list an impressive set of features for the PuriCare, including dual fans and "patented Respiratory Sensor" that pulls air through two H13 HEPA filters that block 99.97 percent of airborne particulates as small as 0.3 microns.

“At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it’s important that we’re able to offer solutions that add measureable value,” said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, in a press release.

New entry in the PuriCare line

The mask is the latest product in LG's PuriCare line, which are more dedicated to improving air quality around the home with air purifiers and dehumidifiers. Improving the air quality on the go follows this mission, though it's a big jump to clearing out viral particles.

The mask runs on a 820mAh rechargeable battery and comes with a charger case and the mask can run from two to eight hours on high or low settings, respectively, according to LG.

The case also includes UV-LEDs that may kill harmful pathogens to keep the mask hygienic between uses. No word yet on whether they'll include a voice-modulator to make us all sound like supervillains, which would absolutely make this a must-buy.

LG plans to show off the PuriCare Wearable at IFA 2020 next week where hopefully we'll get more info on a possible release date and pricing.