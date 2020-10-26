LG Tone Free wireless earbuds to launch in South Africa

LG's new Tone Free wireless earbuds are here and combine usability, durability, and lifelike sound.

The buds were brought to market through the collaborative efforts of international audio experts Meridian, with whom LG have a longstanding partnership.

The comfortable, sleek design of the buds and case make it simple to listen to music, take a call, or lose yourself in a podcast wherever you may be. Plus, the LG Tone Free App helps you easily locate misplaced earbuds and adjust settings in an instant.

Customisable sound

Meridian’s Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP) technology has been used to create four enhanced presets to automatically ensure the best settings for whatever it is you’re listening to. Each preset has been designed to suit different genres and user preferences for a true-to-sound experience.

Owners are also able to customise the sound based on their own needs with an in-app equaliser.

The presets are:

Immersive – Gives an expanded sense of space and is best for gaming and movies.

Natural – Delivers balanced sound for all types of music.

Bass Boost – Provides an extra punch. Choose this for pop and electronic music.

Treble Boost – Hear more articulate vocals. Great for jazz and classical music.

Specs

The earbuds come in a charging case fit for the times. The UVnano charging case that comes with the Tone Free HBS-FN6 model uses ultraviolet light to kill 99.9% of bacteria which may be found on the earbuds.

The function activates within 10 minutes when the charging case is connected to a power source.

The Tone Free HBS-FN6 model has an innovative wireless charging case. A single charge will provide an 18-hour battery life: six hours of playback in the earbuds and an extra 12 hours in the charging case.

For those who have forgotten to charge their earbuds and need them for something, a quick 5 minute charge will last for one hour of playback time.

The buds come in black and white and are equipped with built-in, high-performance dual microphones.

Noise Reduction and Echo Cancellation detect and minimise unwanted noise, so you won’t need to raise your voice or repeat yourself on calls. Because the microphone is positioned at the end of the stem, it picks up and amplifies your voice, assisting you when taking calls in crowded spaces.

Ambient Sound Mode makes it easy to hear your surroundings with just a tap. If you are listening to music and want to quickly have a conversation, a simple tap on the earbuds will pause what you're listening to.

Alternatively if you're looking to block out any sound, the fitted tips help create a tight seal that blocks out any unwanted noise.

The earbuds will pair with your phone if it is in close proximity and will automatically pause what you're listening to if you remove them from your ear.

The buds are also equipped with Voice Command and can connect to Google Assistant of Siri.

What's more is that the buds comprise of a soft, medical-grade gel that is made from non-toxic and hypoallergenic silicone. The silicone conforms to your ear shape so your buds are comfortable for longer. There are three sizes to choose from and each has a canal-type design.

To keep up with your needs, the LG Tone Free earbuds have an IPX4 water resistance rating for sweat and rain. This means you’ll have no problem listening to your jams while working up a sweat at the gym or if you get caught walking in the rain.

Price

All three models in the innovative new range will be available in South Africa from the end of October 2020, and the recommended retail price for the various models are as follows:

FN4 – R1,999

FN6 – R2,999

FN7 – R3,999

* The UVnano sanitising technology is only available from model FN6 and greater.