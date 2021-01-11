LG shakes up OLED TVs with new 83-inch screen size – and a budget OLED range

The rumors were true, it seems – TV maker LG Electronics has taken to the (virtual) stage at the CES 2021 expo and confirmed that 83-inch OLED TVs will be in the works for its 2021 TV range, and we can be sure other TV brands will be joining in.

Its supplier, LG Display, had already been making strides when it came to TV sizes, releasing a new 48-inch OLED panel size that was utilized for the LG CX OLED, Sony A9/A9S, and Philips OLED+935, among others.

It seems LG is going in the opposite direction this year, though, following the trend for larger TVs with an 83-inch size set to come to every new OLED 4K TV LG is releasing in 2021. That makes for a total of five TV sizes for 4K models: 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch.

Why the odd number? We expect LG Display (which manufactures all OLED TV panels used today) was hoping to differentiate from existing TV screen sizes, though it may be to do with the capabilities of its new factories.

LG's 8K OLED models will still be releasing in 77-inch and 88-inch sizes as before, though. But if you're opting for 4K, you'll have a huge amount of choice in what screen size to bring into your home – as well as what price point you're willing to buy at.

Exhibit A

One of the most striking announcements from LG, though, was in regards to a new budget OLED model, known as the A Series.

The A Series will seemingly be targeting an entry-level price point, replacing the B Series OLED we saw in previous years and making use of LG's cheaper a7 processor.

We're light on details at the moment, but we expect there'll be similar drop in performance to warrant the lower price. The B Series models of the past two years definitely struggled more with video noise and banding in dark scenes, but still made for an excellent picture overall.

The change in name (from B to A) is curious, though, suggesting that specs could be even further compromised to bring down price – something that hasn't gone well for budget OLED TV makers in the past.

It's just the latest in some major shake-ups from LG in recent times, as with the discontinued E Series OLED – which was replaced by the Gallery Series GX in 2020.

We'll be sharing more information on the A Series as and when LG deigns to tell us more, though we expect 2021 will see the most affordable OLED TVs yet.