LG Rollable may be delayed, or even cancelled, suggests supply chain intel

Yet another rumor suggests that the LG Rollable may have been delayed, if not cancelled outright.

LG has allegedly told its suppliers, including those providing displays, that the rollable project has been put on hold, according to Yonhap News .

The Rollable was dramatically unveiled at the online-only CES 2021, and subsequently confirmed a 2021 release date – but weeks later, we heard that the device might be cancelled . These uneven rumors make us wonder if the LG Rollable is coming out this year after all.

Which hasn’t meant the end of LG Rollable news, as we just heard about more patents that could regard the upcoming unfurling device. The latest patent looks a lot like the model we saw on the virtual CES 2021 stage, but it could end up being an alternative design.

LG Rollable – the nail in the coffin?

If the LG Rollable ends up cancelled, that might be the end of LG’s endeavors releasing phones, as we heard last month that the company was considering selling its smartphone business.

If that happens, LG may still be in the smartphone industry, if only to make display panels for iPhones. That'd be a sad turn of events given all the work they seemingly put in to making a rollable phone happen. Butm if so, we’ve still got the TCL Rollable supposedly coming, along with a Samsung rollable phone potentially on the way, too.

Via Android Police