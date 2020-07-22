LG OLED TV releases in SA: dates, prices

LG recently announced their line-up of 2020 TVs, putting focus on their impressive OLED range.

South Africans will be able to buy 7 of the new self-lit OLED models. These include: The GX Gallery series, the real 8K 88" ZX Signature model, the wallpaper thin WX series, 8K and 4K NanoCell Technology TVs and 4K UHD TVs.

For the gamers, cinephile sand sports fans

These TVs have been designed with everyone in mind from gamers to sports fans.

With new Dolby Vision IQ and the UHD Alliance's Filmmaker Mode™, they give a great cinematic experience to compete with the cinema itself. Easy access to all the streaming services also means not having to simulcast or connect your HDMI.

Gamers get a true immersive experience with superior picture quality. LG are the first and only manufacturer that are officially NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible, to support your gaming. Wide compatibility also means you don't have to worry if your console or graphics card work with your TV.

Sports fans can keep up with the fast-paced action on the field thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. Other features like Sports Alert mean you don't miss out on the score or the game.

The rollout is expected in July and September with different models arriving at different times. Prices for the July release have been announced but we're still waiting on those.

From the Gallery series, the 56 and 65-inch GX model is arriving in July with the recommended price of R56 999 and the 55-inch for R35 000.

The two additional NanoCell televisions, both 55 and 75-inch, will also be arriving in July with the recommended prices of R14 999 and R94 999 respectively.

Still to be seen are the prices for the 88″ ZX Real 8K model and WX "Wallpaper" as they will be arriving in September and no price has been announced for them yet.