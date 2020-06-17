LEGO reveals full Super Mario play experience

The LEGO group has revealed the full expanded products for their Super Mario range as part of their partnership with Nintendo.

The range was specially designed for Mario superfans. You can build Mario’s house, search for treasure hidden by Toad, and defeat a Koopa Troopa in the Guarded Fortress - and that's just a few inclusions of these incredible sets.

From the Starter Set, build your way up with each Expansion Set. Each brings a new interactivity and gameplay to the traditional LEGO brick experience. They also come with their own challenges which reflect the traditional Mario Nintendo gameplay.

There are ten collectible enemy characters available in blind bag Character Packs, adding an extra level of excitement. Each pack includes a buildable character and action tag to play with – it could be a Paragoomba, Fuzzy, Spiny, Buzzy Beetle, Bullet Bill, Bob-omb, Eep Cheep, Blooper, Urchin or Peepa.

"With today’s announcement, 16 LEGO Super Mario sets have been introduced and I am really looking forward to seeing how people’s play expands with these and the unique Power-Up Packs,” said Takashi Tezuka, Executive Officer and Game Producer of Nintendo.

“Each player’s preferences and imagination are different. By adding already owned LEGO bricks onto the Starter Course, and different LEGO Super Mario expansion sets, we hope that people can create various different Mario worlds and continue enjoying them indefinitely.”



The full LEGO set will be available from the beginning of September, but eager fans can pre-order here.

Starter Course

Expansion sets

Power-up Packs

Character Packs