Lego Nintendo Entertainment System lets you 'play' Mario on a TV made of blocks

Following yesterday's teaser and online leak, Lego and Nintendo have officially revealed their latest collaboration – the Lego Nintendo Entertainment System.

In this 2,646 brick set, users will be able to build a slightly smaller Lego version of the original NES console, along with a 1:1 scale replica of an NES controller (with pressable buttons), a Super Mario Bros game cartridge (which can actually be inserted into the console), and a mini television to round out the retro-tastic experience.

As if that wasn't cool enough, the television itself is interactive, with a hand-crank on its side that lets you 'play' a scrolling course while an 8-bit Mario navigates across the screen.

Additionally, users will be able to place the interactive figure from Lego's Super Mario Starter Course on top of the TV, where the plumber will "react to on-screen enemies, obstacles and power-ups – all while the original game's theme tune is playing," as stated on Lego's website.

To get an idea of how that will work in practice, check out the video below, in which Lego lead designer Jonathan Bennink shows off the "NES-talgic" Lego set.

The Lego Nintendo Entertainment System will arrive on August 1, 2020 priced at $229.99 (£209.99 / AU$349.95). While the set isn't available to pre-order just yet, you can add it your wish list now on the official Lego website.