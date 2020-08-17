Leaked Panasonic S5 specs suggest it could be a full-frame dark horse

If you're in the market for an affordable full-frame camera, there are certainly a few compelling options en route – and one of the best could be the Panasonic Lumix S5, if its recent specs leak is anything to go by.

Following last week's news that the Panasonic S5 has been registered with retailers, the reliable camera leaker Nokishita has now posted what appear to be full specs for the incoming junior sibling to the more pro-focused Panasonic S1.

As expected, the leak suggests the Panasonic S5 will be a significantly smaller camera than the latter, weighing in at 714g (with a battery) compared to the 1,021g heft of the S1.

Despite this reduced size, the S5 will likely inherit much of its pricier sibling's power. This will apparently include the ability to shoot 4K/60p in 10-bit (4:2:0) and 4K/30p in 4:2:2 10-bit, making it more of a video-centric hybrid camera than the likes of the recently announced Nikon Z5.

Other specs will include a 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor (most likely the same as the one in the Panasonic S1), five-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS), a vari-angle touchscreen and dual native ISO, which reduces the risk of background image noise in low light situations.

Slightly less impressive are the 2.36-million dot EVF (significantly lower resolution than the Panasonic S1's viewfinder), 7fps burst shooting and the inclusion of a microHDMI port rather than the hardier full-size variant. It also uses the contrast-based DFD autofocus system, which we've previously found to lag behind rivals.

But overall the specs sheet, if true, suggests that the Panasonic S5 could be a promising hybrid full-framer for those who can't stretch to the Sony A7S III and were disappointed in the video powers of the more stills-focused Nikon Z5.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The price is right?

The big question, of course, is how much the Panasonic S5 will cost. The price tag (or a release date) haven't yet been leaked, but we can make some educated guesses based on the current Panasonic S1 series.

Right now, you can pick up a Panasonic S1 for as little as $1,998 / £1,499 / AU$3,499, which is a fair bit lower than its original launch price. We'd expect it to cost more than the Nikon Z5, whose body-only price is $1,399 / £1,589 /AU$2,599, but perhaps the Panasonic S5 will launch for somewhere between that and the Panasonic S1's current pricing.

One other benefit for the Panasonic S5 compared other new full-frame mirrorless camera systems is that it now has a relatively large selection of native lenses. Because it's part of the L-Mount alliance with Sigma and Leica, the system already has 18 lens options, with others being added recently from the likes of Venus Optics' Laowa range.

If the Panasonic S5 comes in at reasonable price, then it could prove to be a solid option for non-professionals who are looking for a video-focused hybrid camera that's significantly smaller than the hefty Panasonic S1. We'll bring you more official news as soon as we get it.