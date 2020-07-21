Latest Nintendo Direct showcases eight minutes of third-party gaming goodness

A handful of upcoming titles in Nintendo Switch's third-party line-up have been revealed thanks to a new (and surprisingly brief) NIntendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase presentation for July 2020.

Running just over eight minutes in length, the short-but-sweet video offered a look at several games, with the announcement of a new entry in the beloved Shin Megami Tensei series being the clear highlight.

Little is known about the newly announced Shin Megami Tensei V, other than the RPG "will have a simultaneous global launch on Nintendo Switch in 2021", as was revealed in Nintendo's press release. You can check out the teaser below.

Aside from the Shin Megami Tensei V announcement, fans of the series will be pleased to know that a remaster of Shin Megami Tensei III (known in Europe as Shin Megami Tensei: Lucifer’s Call) is also on its way.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster arrives 17 years after the release of the original game, and will be a "full high-definition remake" that's set to land on Nintendo Switch in spring 2021 (or autumn 2021 for those in the Southern Hemisphere).

A teaser for the remaster has also been released which showcases the graphical leap between the original game and its remake. You can watch that below.

More gaming goodness

Along with those titles, the Nintendo Direct Mini presentation showed off a handful of other new games and DLC packages destined for the platform.

One such game is Rogue Company, a stylish third-person multiplayer shooter that offers cross-platform play and cross-save functionality.

Also announced for Nintendo Switch is WWE 2K Battlegrounds, an over-the-top, arcade-style wrestling game featuring a large number of WWE Superstars performing wacky and spectacular special moves (think NBA Jam with body-slamming).

Additionally, Nintendo also revealed three paid DLC packs for Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda. These include a Character Pack (available from today), Melody Pack (available October) and the Symphony of the Mask story expansion (also releasing in October) which lets you play as Skull Kid in a new map.

You can check out the full eight minutes-worth of announcements from the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase for July 2020 below.